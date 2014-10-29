BERLIN Oct 29 The finance ministers of Germany
and Britain said on Wednesday that they expect an agreement on
closing a loophole called "patent box" tax breaks to be reached
at a meeting of the leaders of the Group of Twenty (G20) in
Brisbane.
Under the loophole, firms use tax breaks on profits
generated from patented research to minimise tax bills.
Germany's Wolfgang Schaeuble and Britain's George Osborne
were speaking at a conference in Berlin where 51 countries
agreed to automatically swap tax information as part of the
OECD's efforts to combat tax evasion.
"The technical work is well under way and therefore I am
confident the summit in Brisbane will ... produce an adequate
result and I am also optimistic the G20 leaders will adopt it
and accept it," Schaeuble said.
