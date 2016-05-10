LONDON May 10 British Prime Minister David
Cameron was caught on camera telling Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday
that leaders of some "fantastically corrupt" countries,
including Nigeria and Afghanistan, were due to attend his
anti-corruption summit.
Cameron will host an international anti-corruption summit on
Thursday aimed at stepping up global action to combat
corruption in all walks of life.
In a pooled video feed made available to the ITN
broadcaster, Cameron was shown talking with the queen about the
summit.
"We had a very successful cabinet meeting this morning,
talking about our anti-corruption summit," Cameron said when the
queen approached. "We have got the Nigerians - actually we have
got some leaders of some fantastically corrupt countries coming
to Britain."
Cameron went on: "Nigeria and Afghanistan - possibly two of
the most corrupt countries in the world."
The queen did not respond to Cameron's comment but the
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said: "But this particular
president is actually not corrupt."
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari and Afghan President
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, both of whom are due to attend
the summit, acknowledge corruption in their countries and have
pledged to clean it up.
Afghanistan is at number 166, second-from-bottom, in
campaign group Transparency International's latest Corruption
Perceptions Index, an annual ranking of countries.
Only North Korea and Somalia, jointly ranked at number 167,
are perceived to be more corrupt. Nigeria is at number 136 in
the index.
It was not clear whether Cameron realised he was being
filmed and recorded at the event at Buckingham Palace.
A bystander then joked to laughter: "They are coming at
their own expense one assumes?"
"Everything has to be open," Cameron said. "There are no
sort of closed-door sessions. Everything has to be in front of
the press. It's going to be...It could be quite interesting."
When asked about the comments, Downing Street did not
immediately respond.
