By John Kemp
LONDON, April 12 Fuel consumption is not very
sensitive to a small change in prices in the short run, but if
the price change is large enough and lasts long enough the
amount used can change significantly.
The 60 percent decline in oil prices over the last two years
has now been large enough and lasted long enough that it is
starting to have a significant impact on the medium-term outlook
for oil demand.
Most crude oil is used as a transportation fuel in aircraft,
ships, trains, trucks and cars, which is where the biggest
impact of lower prices on consumption is being felt ("Essentials
of petroleum", Frankel, 1946).
Between 2004 and 2014, the apparently relentless surge in
oil prices resulted in a sharp focus on improving fuel
efficiency.
Container ships and oil tankers switched to slower speeds to
reduce fuel consumption, a practice known in the industry as
"slow steaming".
Fuel consumption rises with the third power of speed so even
a relatively modest reduction in speed results in a big saving
on fuel.
Slower speeds result in longer journey times and need more
ships to move the same volume of freight but shipping lines were
prepared to absorb higher capital costs in order to save on the
running cost of fuel.
Even airlines instructed aircraft to fly slightly slower to
save on fuel ("Airlines fly slower to cut fuel bill", Reuters,
Sept. 2014).
More importantly, airlines cut weight and fuel consumption
by reducing the amount of unnecessary fuel, water and other
items carried on board.
In another economy measure, airlines reduced ultra-long
non-stop routes, which force aircraft to carry more fuel on
board (fuel weight is a substantial source of energy
consumption).
And on land, trucking firms and logistics operators focused
on optimising route networks to save on fuel bills while
consumers opted for smaller and more fuel-efficient vehicles.
The entire transportation system became significantly more
efficient, which is a major reason fuel consumption consistently
declined in the advanced economies between 2005 and 2014 (tmsnrt.rs/1qNdWQ7).
But now the cost of fuel has fallen sharply and seems set to
remain low for the next several years, the focus has shifted
from fuel efficiency to speed, power and convenience.
The impact remains patchy and hard to quantify, but there
are plenty of signs that cheaper fuel prices are reversing or at
least blunting the former trend towards increased fuel
efficiency.
SPEEDING UP
Fuel economy standards in the United States are improving
the fuel efficiency of both cars and light trucks such as
crossover utility vehicles.
However, the fuel economy regulations specify separate
standards for cars and light trucks (stricter standards for cars
and more generous ones for trucks).
Consumers have responded to the drop in prices by opting to
buy more trucks and fewer cars, lowering the economy-wide fuel
savings compared with the original projections.
The fuel economy regulations assumed consumer vehicle
purchases would split roughly 60:40 between cars and trucks by
2016 but instead the split is almost 40:60.
As a result, the fuel economy standards are on track to
deliver only half to two-thirds of the anticipated reduction in
fuel consumption ("Low gas prices expose flaw in U.S. fuel
economy standards", Forbes, April 11).
The relaxation of fuel economy is evident in the air where
airlines have been adding more ultra-long flights and seat
utilisation has edged down ("Long-haul flights get longer", Wall
Street Journal, April 10).
Cheap fuel is also helping stimulate a surge in delivery
services and has made possible the focus on super-fast home
deliveries being pioneered by Amazon's Prime service.
Delivery services are the fastest growing part of the
freight network at the moment and expected to provide most of
the demand growth over the next decade ("DOT releases 30-year
freight projections", BT, March 3).
Amazon is investing heavily in building up its own air
freight capacity to meet surging demand for deliveries within 24
to 48 hours ("Amazon's airfreight moves raises hopes in cargo
business", Wall Street Journal, April 7).
The emphasis within the entire transport system is shifting
from minimising (fuel) cost to maximising speed and convenience.
Trucking companies are increasing competing to offer faster
delivery service to customers willing to pay a premium
("Trucking company's new sales pitch: speed", Wall Street
Journal, April 11).
The emphasis on speed at the expense of efficiency is even
evident in the growth of rail services between Asia and Europe
seeking to win volume from maritime routes ("China-Europe
containerized rail shipments gain momentum", Journal of
Commerce, 2015).
AROUND AFRICA
In the maritime sector, the reversal of the earlier
efficiency drive is more ambiguous. The major container shipping
companies invested heavily in a new generation of megacarriers
designed to travel slowly with high fuel efficiency.
The sector is now struggling with a large overhang of
surplus capacity thanks to the investment boom and sluggish
growth in world trade ("Megaships are worsening overcapacity in
the container market", Reuters, Sept. 2015).
In theory, lower fuel prices should allow shipping lines to
speed up sailing times and reduce the number of ships employed.
But having spent so much on megacarriers designed to travel
slowly and efficiently, shipping lines are struggling to keep
them filled and have few incentives to increase speed.
Maersk, one of the largest container lines, has indicated it
has no intention to reverse the slow steaming policy.
Maersk points out that ending the slow steaming policy would
require major re-planning of its entire network ("Reports of the
death of slow-steaming by box carriers are greatly exaggerated",
The Load Star, 2015).
But some smaller shipping lines have ended slow steaming and
are promising faster sailing times in a bid to win business
("Demand for faster transit times could signal an end to era of
slow-steaming", The Load Star, 2015).
Away from the container sector, crude oil tankers are now
travelling faster thanks to a combination of higher freight
rates on the main Middle East to Asia routes and cheaper fuel.
Cheaper fuel costs are also making themselves felt in other
ways. More tankers and container ships are taking the long way
round Africa via the Cape rather than transiting the Suez Canal
to save on canal fees.
An unusually large number of ships elected to travel via the
Cape rather than the canal during the final three months of
2015, according to shipping analysts ("Cheap oil is taking
shipping routes back to the 1800s", BBC, March 4).
EMBEDDED EXPECTATIONS
Current and expected fuel prices influence millions of
decisions about transport equipment purchases and operations
from cars and trucks to ships and aircraft ("Lower oil prices
will blunt drive for fuel efficiency", Reuters, Jan. 2015).
Individually, none of these decisions is large enough to
affect the oil market, but collectively they have a big impact
on oil demand over time.
High and rising oil prices between 2004 and 2014 compelled
an increase in fuel efficiency and restrained fuel demand even
though the full impact did not filter through until 2010-2014.
Lower oil prices are now shifting the balance once again in
the direction of bigger cars, faster freight deliveries and more
routes, in a replay of the late 1980s and 1990s.
The full impact of the new equipment purchasing and
operational decisions may not be evident for some time but it is
already helping support faster growth in oil demand in 2015/16.
Capital expenditure and operating decisions will continue to
raise demand for oil in the medium term unless and until prices
rise again.
