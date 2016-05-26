May 26 Global Unichip :

* Says it to pay cash dividend of T$402,035,733 in total for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date June 13

* Last date before book closure June 14 with book closure period from June 15 to June 19

* Record date June 19

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zJhR

