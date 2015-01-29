LONDON, Jan 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - While wars in
Syria, Iraq and Ukraine make headlines in the West, around 30
other conflicts receive little press coverage, and the resulting
lack of pressure for change could have serious implications for
millions of people, experts say.
Civil wars in Sudan's western Darfur region and its southern
states have almost disappeared from the media despite affecting
huge numbers and displacing 2.4 million people in Darfur alone.
Neighbouring South Sudan is also an overlooked crisis that
urgently needs attention, said Jean-Marie Guehenno, president of
Brussels-based think tank International Crisis Group, which is
currently tracking more than 30 conflicts globally.
South Sudan ranked alongside Afghanistan and Syria last year
as the three least peaceful countries in the world in an annual
index compiled by the Institute for Economics and Peace.
"The horrific violence you still see in South Sudan is
because there is no pressure from public opinion," Guehenno told
the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
The civil war there is entering its second year, bringing
the world's newest country to the brink of bankruptcy and famine
as violence has displaced at least 1.9 million of the nation's
11 million people and killed more than 10,000.
Guehenno said that if South Sudan had more exposure in the
Western media, measures like an arms embargo and action to cut
the funding of the war could be put in place, and there would be
some pressure on the U.N. Security Council.
"But it remains a bit below the radar, except when there is
a major clash," he said.
FIGHTING FROM NIGERIA TO DRC
Nigeria is another country where underreporting of internal
conflicts is "potentially very serious."
Although attacks by Boko Haram Islamist militants get some
coverage, tensions elsewhere do not. If President Goodluck
Jonathan loses the election in February, tensions in the
oil-rich Niger Delta could flare up, Guehenno said.
"If there's violence in the period following the elections,
then suddenly this will be headline news because of the
importance of Nigeria in Africa. But it would be better if these
issues were addressed now rather than tomorrow," he said.
The number of conflicts in the world has been relatively
stable over the last decade, ranging between 31 and 37, but the
number of refugees fleeing fighting by mid-2014 had risen to its
highest level since 1996.
Several wars barely make it into the western press.
Fighting in the east of Democratic Republic of Congo
displaced some 770,000 people in 2014, bringing the total number
of displaced to about 2.7 million in a country of 68 million
people. More than 20 armed groups are operating in just one
province, North Kivu.
Conflicts are also under way in Somalia, Yemen, Libya,
Central African Republic and Pakistan. Afghanistan is getting
less attention since the departure of many foreign troops.
Researchers say it is not necessarily the size of the
conflict that attracts greater media attention.
Virgil Hawkins, associate professor at the Osaka School of
International Public Policy at Osaka University in Japan, said
the Israeli-Palestinian conflict receives significant media
coverage although the death toll is small compared with Congo.
Hawkins compared the mass coverage given earlier this month
to the Islamist attack on the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo
in Paris with the relative silence over a series of mass
killings by Boko Haram in Nigeria at around the same time.
"The real reasons for the differences in the coverage are
less related to what atrocities were perpetrated, and more
related to where, and against who, the atrocities were
perpetrated," he wrote in a blog.
There are many relatively small, slow-burning conflicts in
countries like India, Thailand, Russia, Turkey, Myanmar and
Ethiopia but they should not be ignored, he said.
Small-scale conflicts often become major ones because they
connect to a broader issue, Guehenno said.
For years nobody paid much attention to small conflicts in
northern Mali, until they became an opportunity for a
transnational jihadist movement to set up bases.
"Suddenly they become a strategic issue," Guehenno said.
"It's very difficult for political leadership ... to
generate political momentum on issues where in Western countries
there's not much media interest," he said. "It's when people
begin to get killed that there's mobilisation."
(Reporting by Alex Whiting, Editing by Alisa Tang and Tim
Pearce)