LONDON, Oct 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Governments in
water 'hotspots' need to scale up cooperation over shared water
resources to avoid 'drastic' consequences such as international
conflicts, the United Nations University (UNU) said on Friday.
The importance of water cooperation in sub-Saharan Africa,
Asia and the Middle East, where hundreds of millions of people
depend on shared resources, is growing as climate change
increasingly affects water availability, UNU said in a report.
"Water challenges are going to increase as a result of
climate change and increasing population, so cooperation remains
critical," Zafar Adeel, director of the Institute for Water,
Environment and Health (INWEH) at UNU, told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation in a phone interview from Hamilton, Canada.
More than half the world's population depends for drinking
water on rivers that flow from the Himalayan glaciers, which are
melting at an accelerating pace, the UNU-INWEH report on water
cooperation said.
Faster-melting glaciers cause increased flooding, dry spells
are more unpredictable, and cooperation is vital between
countries affected by these changes, the report said.
Adeel said there would be "quite drastic" consequences if
neighbouring countries did not cooperate more closely over
shared water resources and give a higher priority to water
issues in general.
"Part of the problem is that many of the 'hotspots' don't
even have agreements," Adeel said.
Although more than 200 water treaties have been negotiated
between countries over the past 50 years, there are no
agreements on how to manage 60 percent of the world's 276
transboundary rivers, the report said.
Adeel said he was optimistic about governments understanding
it was better for all to cooperate over water rather than fight
over it.
"I think the political leadership and governments see the
economic and political benefits in cooperation," he said.
The new set of targets adopted by the United Nations last
week, the Sustainable Development Goals, which include ending
poverty, combating climate change and improving water
management, offer a good starting point for future international
negotiations, Adeel said.
The U.N. climate summit in Paris, starting on Nov. 30,
should make water a central point in a new deal to curb global
warming because adaptation to climate change largely means
adapting to worsening floods and droughts, Adeel said.
"For the society, what really is important is what happens
to our water," he said. "We must consider water as part of the
whole climate change adaptation agenda."
