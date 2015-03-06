NEW YORK, March 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Diseases
spread through dirty water and poor sanitation are the fifth
biggest killer of women worldwide, causing more deaths than
AIDS, diabetes or breast cancer, researchers say.
Nearly 800,000 women die every year because they lack access
to safe toilets and clean water, said the development
organisation WaterAid, which analysed data from the
Seattle-based Institute of Health Metrics research centre.
"This completely unacceptable situation affects women and
girls' education, their health, their dignity and ultimately, in
too many cases, results in an early and needless death,"
WaterAid CEO Barbara Frost said in a statement.
The only conditions more fatal for women than the lack of
decent sanitation are heart disease, stroke, lower respiratory
infections and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, according
to the report.
More than 1 billion women, or one in three women around the
world, do not have access to a safe, private toilet, while 370
million - one in 10 - do not have access to clean water,
according to WaterAid.
More than 2 billion people gained access to clean water
between 1990 and 2012, but nearly 750 million remain still lack
what the United Nations recognises as a human right.
Dirty water and poor sanitation are at the root of problems
such as maternal and child mortality, and sexual violence.
Many women in developing countries give birth at home
without access to clean water, exposing themselves and their
babies to infections.
Without safe toilets, women and girls have to venture
outdoors to relieve themselves, often at night, putting them at
risk of sexual harassment and assault.
Moreover, in many poor countries fetching water is
considered a the responsibility of women and girls, who spend
hours each day trekking to and from wells, keeping them from
attending school or caring for their families.
(Reporting by Maria Caspani, Editing by Alisa Tang.)