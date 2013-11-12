Nov 12 Global Aviation Holdings Inc, the largest
commercial provider of charter air transportation for the U.S.
military, filed for bankruptcy protection early on Tuesday, just
months after emerging out of its prior reorganization process.
Global Aviation previously filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
in 2012 to achieve "industry competitiveness" by cutting costs
and debt load. It emerged from the bankruptcy in February this
year.
As part of the current Chapter 11 process, the company said
it is taking "steps to align its cost structure with the
realities of market demand."
Global Aviation said that the continued worldwide downturn
in commercial freight markets along with the U.S. military's
decision to curtail its cargo expansion flying has made it
necessary for it file for court supervised reorganization
process.
In a court filing, Global Aviation said the military's
decision would reduce the charter provider's planned revenue for
2014 by about $54 million and will create "significant
over-capacity in the military charter cargo business."
Global Aviation said it expects to cut about 16 percent of
jobs over the next 90 days.
"We intend to use the reorganization process to help
implement our plan to lower costs, stabilize our businesses,
grow revenue and diversify our product lines," Chief Executive
John Graber said in a statement.
Global Aviation said it has obtained debtor-in-possession
(DIP) financing from its first lien lenders.
The new financing, upon court approval, and cash generated
from the company's ongoing operations will be used to support
the business during the reorganization process.
The company has listed out estimated liabilities and assets
in the range of $500 million to $1 billion, the filing showed.
Global, through its subsidiaries World Airways and North
American Airlines, is the largest provider of military transport
services. World Airways was founded in 1948.
The case is Global Aviation Holdings, Case No. 13-12945,
U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware.