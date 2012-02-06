Feb 5 Global Aviation Holdings Inc
, the largest commercial provider of charter air
transportation for the U.S. military, filed for Chapter 11
bankruptcy to achieve "industry competitiveness" by cutting
costs and debt load.
"The company needs to complete its comprehensive
restructuring due to having too large a fleet, labor costs that
exceed industry standards given the current global economic
environment, and the necessity to align the capital structure
with the size of the company," Chief Executive Robert Binns said
in a statement.
During the restructuring, the company said it will continue
to operate as normal, without interruption. It also filed
motions on Sunday with the court seeking interim relief that
will ensure its ability to continue all of its normal
operations.
"We are committed to working as quickly and efficiently as
possible to appropriately restructure Global so that it can
emerge from Chapter 11 as a strong company, well-positioned to
compete effectively in the marketplace," Binns said.
The company said that vendor and supplier invoices incurred
prior to the commencement of the Chapter 11 case that have not
been paid will be resolved through the plan of reorganization,
which requires court approval and is yet to be submitted.
Global, through its subsidiaries World Airways and North
American Airlines, is the largest provider of military transport
services. World Airways was founded in 1948.
The case is Global Aviation Holdings, Case No. 12-4078, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of New York.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)