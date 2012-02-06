* Defense spending cuts, too much debt, labor costs blamed

* U.S. reducing Iraq, Afghanistan military commitments

By Jonathan Stempel

Feb 6 Global Aviation Holdings Inc, the largest commercial provider of chartered flights for the U.S. military, has filed for bankruptcy protection, citing the U.S. pullout from Iraq, defense spending cuts, and high debt and labor costs.

The parent of North American Airlines Inc and World Airways Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection in a Brooklyn, New York, bankruptcy court, less than two weeks after the Pentagon outlined a 2013 budget plan to reduce spending by $487 billion over the next decade.

Flying soldiers and cargo make up more than three-fourths of Global Aviation's revenue. The United States has withdrawn its troops from Iraq, and U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta last week said the United States intends to end combat operations in Afghanistan before the end of 2013.

"Every individual major defense contractor that we work with has been downsizing," said Wayne Plucker, an aerospace and defense industry analyst at the consulting firm Frost & Sullivan in San Antonio. "That has had an effect on smaller companies: If Boeing catches a cold, others get pneumonia. Services providers will be the hardest hit as larger companies and the Department of Defense itself do more of that work in-house."

In the nine months ended Sept. 30, Global Aviation lost $60.3 million on revenue of $775.1 million, compared with a year-earlier loss of $6.9 million on revenue of $877 million.

Global Aviation said it has also struggled with excess debt and "unsustainable" labor costs. It said its restructuring effort was "derailed" on Dec. 27 when a federal appeals court in Chicago threw out a $71.3 million award against FedEx Corp , a decision now being appealed.

"While Global Aviation has navigated fluctuations in demand in the past, the current decrease, coupled with high labor and fixed costs, excess aircraft and an overleveraged balance sheet, requires Global Aviation to restructure," Chief Financial Officer William Garrett said in a court filing.

Based in Peachtree City, Georgia, Global Aviation said it employs 1,782 people. On Sunday it advised 140 workers that they would be let go by April 5. Executive salaries are being cut by 10 percent.

An affiliate of MatlinPatterson Global Advisers LLC holds a 92.5 percent equity stake in Global Aviation; the distressed debt specialist took Global Aviation predecessor ATA Holdings Corp out of bankruptcy in 2006, court filings show.

CUTBACKS ABROAD

Global Aviation and eight affiliates, including North American Airlines and World Airways, filed for protection with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of New York.

The company said it had $589.8 million of assets and $493.2 million of debts as of Dec. 31.

North American Airlines is headquartered at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, within the Brooklyn bankruptcy court's jurisdiction.

Global Aviation said it plans to operate normally during the bankruptcy, and continue to pay vendors and suppliers.

It said it has hired Rothschild Inc for restructuring advice and Kirkland & Ellis as its law firm, and is in talks to obtain financing to help it operate while in bankruptcy.

Global Aviation did not immediately return a request for additional comment.

The company said its roots date to 1948, and that it provided charter services for the presidential campaigns of Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

ATA Holdings Corp sought bankruptcy protection in October 2004. Global Aviation said it is the main beneficiary of a bankruptcy estate trust for ATA Airlines Inc, which went bankrupt in 2008 and is being liquidated.

The case is In re: Global Aviation Holdings Inc et al, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of New York, No. 12-40783. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; additional reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; editing by John Wallace)