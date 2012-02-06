* Defense spending cuts, too much debt, labor costs blamed
* U.S. reducing Iraq, Afghanistan military commitments
By Jonathan Stempel
Feb 6 Global Aviation Holdings Inc, the
largest commercial provider of chartered flights for the U.S.
military, has filed for bankruptcy protection, citing the U.S.
pullout from Iraq, defense spending cuts, and high debt and
labor costs.
The parent of North American Airlines Inc and World Airways
Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection in a Brooklyn, New York,
bankruptcy court, less than two weeks after the Pentagon
outlined a 2013 budget plan to reduce spending by $487 billion
over the next decade.
Flying soldiers and cargo make up more than three-fourths of
Global Aviation's revenue. The United States has withdrawn its
troops from Iraq, and U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta last
week said the United States intends to end combat operations in
Afghanistan before the end of 2013.
"Every individual major defense contractor that we work with
has been downsizing," said Wayne Plucker, an aerospace and
defense industry analyst at the consulting firm Frost & Sullivan
in San Antonio. "That has had an effect on smaller companies: If
Boeing catches a cold, others get pneumonia. Services
providers will be the hardest hit as larger companies and the
Department of Defense itself do more of that work in-house."
In the nine months ended Sept. 30, Global Aviation lost
$60.3 million on revenue of $775.1 million, compared with a
year-earlier loss of $6.9 million on revenue of $877 million.
Global Aviation said it has also struggled with excess debt
and "unsustainable" labor costs. It said its restructuring
effort was "derailed" on Dec. 27 when a federal appeals court in
Chicago threw out a $71.3 million award against FedEx Corp
, a decision now being appealed.
"While Global Aviation has navigated fluctuations in demand
in the past, the current decrease, coupled with high labor and
fixed costs, excess aircraft and an overleveraged balance sheet,
requires Global Aviation to restructure," Chief Financial
Officer William Garrett said in a court filing.
Based in Peachtree City, Georgia, Global Aviation said it
employs 1,782 people. On Sunday it advised 140 workers that they
would be let go by April 5. Executive salaries are being cut by
10 percent.
An affiliate of MatlinPatterson Global Advisers LLC holds a
92.5 percent equity stake in Global Aviation; the distressed
debt specialist took Global Aviation predecessor ATA Holdings
Corp out of bankruptcy in 2006, court filings show.
CUTBACKS ABROAD
Global Aviation and eight affiliates, including North
American Airlines and World Airways, filed for protection with
the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of New York.
The company said it had $589.8 million of assets and $493.2
million of debts as of Dec. 31.
North American Airlines is headquartered at John F. Kennedy
International Airport in New York City, within the Brooklyn
bankruptcy court's jurisdiction.
Global Aviation said it plans to operate normally during the
bankruptcy, and continue to pay vendors and suppliers.
It said it has hired Rothschild Inc for restructuring advice
and Kirkland & Ellis as its law firm, and is in talks to obtain
financing to help it operate while in bankruptcy.
Global Aviation did not immediately return a request for
additional comment.
The company said its roots date to 1948, and that it
provided charter services for the presidential campaigns of
Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton.
ATA Holdings Corp sought bankruptcy protection in October
2004. Global Aviation said it is the main beneficiary of a
bankruptcy estate trust for ATA Airlines Inc, which went
bankrupt in 2008 and is being liquidated.
The case is In re: Global Aviation Holdings Inc et al, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of New York, No. 12-40783.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; additional
reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; editing by John
Wallace)