Sept 9 A New York state regulator has sought
information from banks including Barclays Plc, Deutsche
Bank AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Societe
Generale, and Credit Suisse Group AG on
potential manipulation of U.S. Treasury auctions, according to a
person familiar with the matter.
The New York Department of Financial Services sent letters
to the banks in early August, seeking information on their
operations related to Treasury auctions, the person said, adding
that the letters do not necessarily indicate wrongdoing by the
banks.
The Financial Times, citing sources, reported that the
letters contained general questions and that the probe was in
early stages with no focus on any particular bank. (on.ft.com/1JSDKww)
It was not clear exactly what activity in the Treasury
market the regulator is investigating.
All the banks are primary dealers in the $12.5 trillion
Treasury market, authorized to transact directly with the
Federal Reserve.
In June, the U.S. Department of Justice also was reported to
be looking into the Treasury market.
The Justice Department, New York Department of Financial
Services and representatives of the banks declined to comment on
Wednesday.
In July, 22 primary dealers including major banks were sued
by the State-Boston Retirement System, the pension fund for
Boston public employees, in a U.S. federal court in a nationwide
class action suit alleging a conspiracy to manipulate Treasury
auctions.
Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America
Corp's Merrill Lynch unit, Citigroup Inc, HSBC
Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and UBS AG
were among the banks that were sued.
The activities of a lesser-known hedge fund, Element Capital
Management LLC, have caught the attention of the Treasury
Department, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. (on.wsj.com/1LUZsTi)
The fund has been the largest bidder in nearly all of the 62
Treasury note and bond auctions in November-July, many of which
involved sales of over $30 billion of debt, the Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Element's activity has raised questions because its
cumulative purchases far exceed its $6 billion in assets under
management, the Journal said.
"Consistent with our policy, Treasury does not comment on
individual investors in Treasury auctions or conversations with
market participants," Treasury spokesman Adam Hodge said on
Wednesday.
