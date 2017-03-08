March 8 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk A/S has approached Global Blood Therapeutics Inc, a U.S. biotechnology company focused on serious blood disorders, to discuss a potential acquisition, people familiar with the matter said.

Global Blood Therapeutics is now working with an investment bank to review its options, and there is no certainty that it will enter into negotiations with Novo Nordisk or that it will explore a sale, the people said this week.

The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Global Blood Therapeutics declined to comment, while Novo Nordisk did not respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Carl O'Donnell and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Additional reporting by Pamela Barbaglia in London and Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt; Editing by Nick Zieminski)