Oct 28 Global Brass & Copper Holdings Inc filed
with U.S. regulators to raise up to $150 million in an initial
public offering of common stock.
The company, which is a distributor and processor of
specialized copper and brass products in North America, told the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary
prospectus that Goldman Sachs & Co and Morgan Stanley were
underwriting the offer.
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price.
The Schaumburg, Illinois-based company plans to list its
common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol
"BRSS".
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)