By David French
DUBAI, Sept 12 Global Capital Management Ltd,
the alternative asset management arm of Kuwait's Global
Investment House , is planning a $350 million private
equity fund in Turkey, one of two funds the firm is eyeing for
launch, its managing partner said on Monday.
"We plan to raise $350 million for a fund dedicated to
Turkey," Rajiv Nakani told Reuters on the sidelines of a private
equity conference. "We'll be going up to the market again in
early 2012 to talk about a GCC fund."
Nakani said both funds would invest in consumer-centric
sectors such as financial services, logistics, retail,
healthcare and manufacturing.
In May, Global Capital Management's Global Buyout Fund
acquired a stake in Turkey's Yargici, an upscale women's apparel
and accessories retailer.
Nakani said the company is also in discussion to exit its
investment in Kuwait's Al Rayan Holding, although he did not
provide a timeframe on any deals.
"We will probably come out with a 10 to 15 percent (initial
rate of return) on that," he said. "That is where our valuation
is and hopefully the valuation of the buyer would come more or
less in line."
Global Capital Management manages private equity, real
estate, and hedge funds in the Middle East and North Africa
region.
(Writing by Shaheen Pasha; Editing by Rachna Uppal)