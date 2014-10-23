Oct 23 Global Cosmed SA :

* Says signs 20.6 million zlotys credit agreement with Raiffeisen Bank Polska SA, funds to be used for investments

* Signs 3 million euros credit agreement with the aforementioned bank to pay for domal wittol Wasch und Reinigungsmittel GmbH's assets

* Says both loans are due to be paid back by Sept. 25, 2024