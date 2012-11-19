BRIEF-Icade signs leases and preliminary agreements for sale
* Signs with Groupama a 6 year lease with no break option, this lease takes effect in July 2017
DUBAI Nov 19 Global Investment House : * Global Investment House to hold shareholders meeting to discuss delisting from Kuwait bourse - statement * Says delisting option necessary to implement restructuring plan
BERLIN, Feb 13 The European Central Bank never tries to manipulate the euro exchange rate to achieve trade or competitive policy goals, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said in an interview published Monday, rejecting claims by a key U.S. official who said Germany used a "grossly undervalued" euro for its own gain.
* Shares of International Entertainment Corporation will be halted on Feb 13, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: