BRIEF-Alliance Financial Group posts qtrly net profit of 129.7 mln rgt
* year ago, qtrly net profit 135.6 million rgt, qtrly revenue 361.2 million rgt
DUBAI Dec 5 Global Investment House KSCC : * Global signs formal restructuring agreement with creditors * Global says to split core fee business from non-core principal investments,
transfer debt obligations * Global says existing shareholders to own 30 percent of firm, remaining 70
percent to be owned by creditors special purpose vehicle * Global's business after deal includes asset management, investment banking
and brokerage operations
* year ago, qtrly net profit 135.6 million rgt, qtrly revenue 361.2 million rgt
SEOUL, Feb 22 South Korea's central bank held the smallest amount of foreign exchange currency forward positions last year since end-2012, data from the International Monetary Fund showed, in a sign the bank may have intervened less to weaken the won for trade competitiveness.
* HY profit attributable HK$ 4.34 billion versus HK$3.30 billion