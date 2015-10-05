Oct 5 General Electric Co said it would sell its fixed-wing corporate aircraft financing business in the Americas to Global Jet Capital, a provider of financing for the private aircraft market.

With this transaction of about $2.5 billion in ending net investment, GE Capital has announced sales of about $97 billion year-to-date, GE said on Monday. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)