March 31 Global Partners LP's plans to
expand its Albany, New York, crude rail-to-barge operation to
handle heavy Canadian crude could be hampered by a moratorium
imposed by the state, Chief Executive Officer Eric Slifka told
analysts on Monday.
The company runs a 160,000-barrel-per-day operation in which
North Dakota Bakken crude oil is moved by rail to Albany, then
loaded onto barges for delivery to East Coast refineries.
Global Partners is seeking permits to add boilers,
reconfigure a railyard and make other changes to add the
capability of handling heavy Canadian crude that must be heated
to flow.
The state imposed a moratorium on the company's expansion
permit application so it can review the operation with a report
on safety forthcoming at the end of April. The moratorium does
not affect current operations, but would hamper "the carrying of
different products," Slifka said.
