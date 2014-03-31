(Adds quotes, detail about other rail projects and phase-out of
older crude railcars)
March 31 Global Partners LP's plans to
expand its Albany, New York, crude rail-to-barge operation to
handle heavy Canadian crude could be hampered by a
government-imposed moratorium, Chief Executive Officer Eric
Slifka told analysts on Monday.
The company runs a 160,000-barrel-per-day operation in which
North Dakota Bakken crude oil is moved by rail to Albany, then
loaded onto barges for delivery to East Coast refineries.
Global Partners is seeking permits to add boilers,
reconfigure a railyard and make other changes to add the
capability of handling heavy Canadian crude that must be heated
before it is offloaded onto barges.
Earlier this month Albany County issued a moratorium that
put the company's application to expand crude oil processing in
the Port of Albany on hold pending results of a public health
investigation.
In January New York Governor Andrew Cuomo directed a state
safety review of crude-by-rail shipments from the Bakken
oilfields after a spate of fiery crashes in the United States
and Canada. The state expects to finish a report on rail safety
by the end of April.
Albany has become a major shipping point for North Dakota
crude. Buckeye Partners LP also has a 130,000 bpd
rail-to-barge operation there.
Slifka said the moratorium does not affect current
operations, but would hamper "the carrying of different
products," such as Canadian crude.
"The facility continues to run and operate the way it has
been for the past couple years," he said during the company's
fourth-quarter earnings call. "We have applications in to try
and broaden the array of products that we can carry at the
facility and that's really what it's all about."
Slifka also said the company is phasing out 10 percent of
its fleet, which comprises older crude railcars built before
October 2011 that do not meet current safety standards. The
other 90 percent meet those standards adopted by the rail
industry that feature thicker hulls and reinforced valves.
U.S. regulators are considering new standards for crude
railcars after the crashes, the worst of which involved a
runaway train in Quebec last summer that crashed, exploded and
killed 47 people.
Global Partners also is seeking permits to add rail
infrastructure to load crude onto tankers and barges at its
terminal in New Windsor, New York, in Orange County about 90
miles (149 km) south of Albany.
Reporting by Kristen Hays