UPDATE 5-SoftBank to buy Fortress Investment for $3.3 bln
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds Evercore as financial adviser to Fortress)
Aug 15 Payment processor Global Payments Inc agreed to buy payment technology firm Accelerated Payment Technologies for $413 million.
The company will buy APT, which processes online transactions for small and mid-sized merchants, from private equity firm Great Hill Partners.
Global Payments expects the deal to hurt its GAAP earnings per share and be neutral to cash earnings per share this year.
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds Evercore as financial adviser to Fortress)
* Discloseable transaction in relation to acquisition of Kohler Interiors Group, Ltd
* Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. releases regular weekly net asset value as of 14 February 2017