June 12 Global Payments Inc said a
recent data breach put no more than 1.5 million credit card
numbers at risk, and that the incident is now "contained."
In a statement updating its investigation of the breach,
which was first reported in March, the payments processing
company said that the compromised card data was limited to
"Track 2" data.
Those data include account numbers and expiration dates, but
not personal information like card holders' names, addresses and
Social Security numbers.
In the statement, Chief Executive Paul Garcia apologized for
the incident and said the company is working to resolve issues
that have arisen. Global Payments expects to provide more
information about the financial impact of the data breach and
the status of the investigation on its year-end earnings call on
July 26.
The data breach potentially affected customers of Visa Inc
, Mastercard Inc, American Express Co and
Discover Financial Services, as well as major banks.
