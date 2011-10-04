* Q1 EPS $0.79 vs est $0.74

* Q1 rev up 23 pct

* Raises FY outlook

* Now sees FY cash EPS $3.46-$3.54

* Shares up 3 pct after market

Oct 4 Credit card processor Global Payments Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by a strong performance at its North America merchant services segment, and raised its earnings forecast for the full year.

The company now expects earnings on a cash basis of $3.46-$3.54 a share, and revenue of $2.1-$2.15 billion for the fiscal year 2012.

"Based on our core performance this quarter, we now expect overall total company cash margin expansion of as much as 50 basis points in fiscal 2012," Chief Executive Paul Garcia said.

First-quarter earnings were $64 million, or 79 cents a share, compared with $49.4 million, or 61 cents a share last year.

Cash earnings were 88 cents a share in the quarter, Atlanta-based Global Payments said.

Revenue grew 23 percent to $542.8 million.

North America merchant services recorded revenue of $378.6 million, an increase of 12 percent over the prior year.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 74 cents a share, before items, on revenue of $518.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company were up 3 percent at $42.00 in trading after the bell. They had closed at $40.85 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

For all the alerts, please double-click (Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore)