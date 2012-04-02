* Card processor affirms up to 1.5 mln card numbers taken
* Executive calls cost to company of breach "manageable"
* Q3 EPS $0.83 ex-items vs Wall St view $0.84
* Q3 rev up 17 pct
* Shares down 3.2 percent
(Adds comments from executives, background on data theft)
By David Henry
April 2 Global Payments Inc will not
know for weeks the cost of a cyber theft revealed Friday,
executives of the credit card payment processor said, but they
stood by their earlier estimate that no more than 1.5 million
cardholder account numbers were compromised in the data breach.
The comments came as the company reported quarterly earnings
that just missed analysts' estimates due to higher expenses. Its
shares fell more than 3 percent by midday on Monday after
dropping 9 percent on Friday.
Executives of the Atlanta-based company said it would be
weeks before they could estimate the impact of the break-in on
coming financial results. They repeated their statement from
Sunday that the data breach was confined to North America and
affected no more than 1.5 million credit cards, a figure
considerably less than some analysts had feared.
"We have a high degree of confidence in that number," Chief
Executive Officer Paul Garcia said in a conference call with
stock analysts after the earnings report.
Officials said they will pay the cost of replacing cards
whose numbers may have been stolen by data thieves. Some
expenses may be covered by insurance policies they said.
Garcia cautioned analysts against estimating the cost based
on past data losses by other companies, but said: "This is
manageable. We will get through this."
The company will be "circumspect" about using its capital
for stock buybacks or acquisitions until it knows how much it
will need to spend on the breach and added security, executives
said.
Shares of Global Payments were down 3.2 percent at $45.94 in
midday trading.
Global Payments said on Friday that it had found
"unauthorized access" into its system early in March.
Analysts pressed executives for details of when and how the
company discovered that credit card numbers had been taken from
some of its North American servers earlier this year. Garcia
said he would not give specific details because of an ongoing
investigation by federal authorities.
He said the "approximately three weeks" the company
discovered that card data may have been taken and "literally
within hours" contacted law enforcers.
Payment network operators MasterCard Inc, Visa Inc
, American Express and Discover Financial Services
have confirmed they were affected, which could expose
their cardholders to fraudulent charges.
Visa has dropped Global Payments from its list of approved
service providers.
Global Payments is one of dozens of companies that operate
along the payment-processing chain. They are targeted by hackers
because of the vast amount of sensitive financial information
they handle.
The company posted net income of $57.92 million, or 73 cents
per share, for the third quarter ended Feb. 29, compared with
$47.78 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 17 percent to $533.5 million.
Excluding items, Global Payments earned 83 cents a share.
Analysts on average were expecting 84 cents a share on revenue
of $529.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company backed its revenue and earnings outlook for the
year.
(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca and Sharanya Hrishikesh in
Bangalore and David Henry in New York; Editing by Supriya
Kurane, Lisa Von Ahn, Gary Hill)