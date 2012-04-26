U.S. retailers' January same-store sales review
Feb 3 Click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2kqaRmz for a Thomson Reuters report reviewing U.S. retailers' January same-store sales. (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
SINGAPORE, April 25 Shares of Singapore's Global Premium Hotels Ltd traded 13.5 percent higher than their initial public offering price as the company made its market debut on Thursday.
Over the past few weeks, some Singapore IPOs have fared well on their trading debut, encouraged by a firm market. Global Premium shares traded at S$0.29 in volume of more than 77 million shares, topping the list of most actively traded stocks.
Global Premium, the hospitality arm of Fragrance Group Ltd , raised S$117 million after issuing 450 million new shares at S$0.26 each.
The company operates 23 mid-range hotels in Singapore, mostly under the "Fragrance" brand. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)
Feb 3 Click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2kqaRmz for a Thomson Reuters report reviewing U.S. retailers' January same-store sales. (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Not likely to make May 7 runoff - poll (Adds poll showing Fillon not making May 7 knockout vote)
Feb 3 Last March, three months before Britons voted to take the United Kingdom out of the European Union, then Prime Minister David Cameron asked Daily Mail proprietor Lord Rothermere to fire the newspaper's editor, Paul Dacre. The press baron, descendant of the family which did more than any other to create the British tabloid press, refused, and did not even tell Dacre of the request until after the result of the referendum. The incident, reported by the BBC, has not been denied by