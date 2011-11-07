Nov 7 Global property sales rose 34 percent
over a year earlier in the third quarter to $194.5 billion, but
the financial uncertainty in Europe and the United States
slowed the growth compared with the second quarter, according
to real estate research firm Real Capital Analytics.
Year to date, global sales volume reached $568.8 billion
and sales were on track to beat last year, according to the
report released on Monday.
Despite the financial crisis in Europe, significant
property sales -- those over $10 million, totaled $47.1 billion
in Europe the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), a 41 percent gain
over a year earlier and a slight improvement from the previous
quarter.
While Germany, France, the Nordic countries and Central
Europe benefited from cross-border investment, the peripheral
European countries and the UK saw slower or negative growth,
the report said. Investors were particularly attracted to prime
retail property, with investment up 50 percent year over year.
Although the office market in EMEA slowed, it still
accounted for 34 percent of sales in the quarter and was the
most active sector.
In the Asia-Pacific region, quarterly sales volume rose 18
percent year over year to $96.3 billion, driven largely by
land-rights development transfers in China. Hotel sales -- up
41 percent for a total of $5.4 billion -- also helped buoy the
sales total. Office, retail and warehouse property sales fell 8
percent year over year to $18.4 billion.
In the Americas, sales reached $51.1 billion, a slowdown
from the second quarter and dulled by U.S. economic
uncertainty. Although year-over year, third-quarter sales grew
35 percent it was less than half the year to date growth rate.
Sales associated with distressed properties or loans accounted
for 12 percent of total U.S. sales, the report said.
Latin America was the only region where sales growth picked
up. Brazil continued to be strong as sales hit a record $3.5
billion.
(Reporting by Ilaina Jonas; editing by Andre Grenon)