Nov 7 Global property sales rose 34 percent over a year earlier in the third quarter to $194.5 billion, but the financial uncertainty in Europe and the United States slowed the growth compared with the second quarter, according to real estate research firm Real Capital Analytics.

Year to date, global sales volume reached $568.8 billion and sales were on track to beat last year, according to the report released on Monday.

Despite the financial crisis in Europe, significant property sales -- those over $10 million, totaled $47.1 billion in Europe the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), a 41 percent gain over a year earlier and a slight improvement from the previous quarter.

While Germany, France, the Nordic countries and Central Europe benefited from cross-border investment, the peripheral European countries and the UK saw slower or negative growth, the report said. Investors were particularly attracted to prime retail property, with investment up 50 percent year over year.

Although the office market in EMEA slowed, it still accounted for 34 percent of sales in the quarter and was the most active sector.

In the Asia-Pacific region, quarterly sales volume rose 18 percent year over year to $96.3 billion, driven largely by land-rights development transfers in China. Hotel sales -- up 41 percent for a total of $5.4 billion -- also helped buoy the sales total. Office, retail and warehouse property sales fell 8 percent year over year to $18.4 billion.

In the Americas, sales reached $51.1 billion, a slowdown from the second quarter and dulled by U.S. economic uncertainty. Although year-over year, third-quarter sales grew 35 percent it was less than half the year to date growth rate. Sales associated with distressed properties or loans accounted for 12 percent of total U.S. sales, the report said.

Latin America was the only region where sales growth picked up. Brazil continued to be strong as sales hit a record $3.5 billion. (Reporting by Ilaina Jonas; editing by Andre Grenon)