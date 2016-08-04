CAIRO Aug 4 Global Telecom, the Egypt-based group formerly known as Orascom Telecom, made a net profit of $26.5 million in the second quarter, down from $27.4 million in the same period a year earlier, the firm said in a statement on Thursday.

The firm made total revenue of $693 million compared with $736 million in the same period last year. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Mark Potter)