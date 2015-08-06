Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
CAIRO Aug 6 Egypt's Global Telecom Holding , formerly Orascom Telecom, reported a second-quarter net profit of $28 million.
That compared with a loss of $175 million a year earlier, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by Jason Neely)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order