LONDON Aug 30 Globaltrans (GLTRq.L), Russia's largest private freight operator, said on Tuesday it was optimistic about its prospects for the second half of the year as it reported a surge in first-half earnings.

Globaltrans said profit for the six months ended June 30 had risen 66 percent from a year ago to $159.3 million, helped by a 48 percent rise in revenue and by higher prices for its services.

"Looking forward, and notwithstanding renewed concerns about the state of the global economy, we continue to see good demand from customers for our services," the company said.

"We remain optimistic about prospects for the second half of the year and our trading performance to date supports this view," it added. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Erica Billingham)