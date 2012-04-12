* 2011 profit up 40 pct to $317 mln
* Net debt down 32 pct at $258 mln
* Company optimistic about 2012
MOSCOW, April 12 Russian private freight
operator Globaltrans said on Thursday its annual
profit increased 40 percent last year to $317.2 million, ahead
of expectations, while its outlook for 2012 is optimistic after
a strong start to the year.
UBS analysts had been expecting a net income of $254
million, which they said was in line with consensus.
Globaltrans, seen as a barometer for the Russian economy as
it transports the natural resources and metals that are its
lifeblood, also said it had lowered net debt by 32 percent to
$258.4 million.
The debt position frees the company up for potential
acquisitions after ruling itself out of the auction for state
firm Freight One late last year.
It said earlier this week it had agreed to buy nearly 10,000
new railcars for delivery in 2012, its target for the year. The
purchases will be funded from borrowings and its own cash
reserves.
"The combination of this recent investment in our fleet
expansion and the favourable market outlook gives me confidence
that Globaltrans is well-positioned to continue its profitable
growth," Chief Executive Sergey Maltsev said in a statement.
Globaltrans shares closed on Wednesday at $16.5 a GDR, up 20
percent for the year to date.
The company said overall Russian freight turnover, measured
in tonnes per kilometre, increased 8 percent during the first
quarter of the year on strong demand for products.
Full year dividend payments have been set at $0.64 per
share, up from $0.37 a share in 2010.
Globaltrans is just over 50 percent owned by private
infrastructure group N-Trans, which also co-owns recently
floated firms Global Ports and road and bridge builder
Mostotrest.
(Reporting By John Bowker; editing by Megan Davies)