By John Bowker
MOSCOW, April 12 Russian freight firm
Globaltrans, seen as a barometer of the country's
economy as it transports the natural resources and metals that
are its lifeblood, sees an 8 percent rise in freight market
turnover in 2012, ahead of 6 percent last year.
"Market developments are positive for the industry .. Large
industrial companies are outsourcing rail transportation
requirements," Chief Financial Officer Alexander Shenets said on
Thursday.
The outlook came as Globaltrans reported a 40 percent rise
in 2011 profit to $317.2 million, ahead of expectations, while
hiking full year dividend payments to $0.64 per share, up from
$0.37 a share in 2010.
UBS analysts had been expecting net income of $254 million,
which they said was in line with consensus.
Globaltrans global depositary receipts edged up 1.5 percent
to $16.75 by 0833 GMT, having climbed 20 percent in the year to
date.
The Russian market grew 8 percent in the first quarter, the
company said.
"The expectation of the company is for market growth to be
stable .. roughly 8 percent for the rest of the year," Chief
Executive Sergey Maltsev said, adding that the forecast made him
optimistic for the group's prospects in 2012.
CONSOLIDATION TALKS
Globaltrans, which raised cash via a secondary share offer
to buy a controlling stake in BaltTransServis in 2009, said it
was still on the look out for acquisitions despite pulling out
of the $4 billion auction for control of state-owned Freight One
late last year.
"There are talks about consolidation around but making
forecasts .. would be premature," CEO Maltsev said.
Globaltrans' ability to make acquisitions was boosted last
year by the lowering of its net debt pile by 32 percent to
$258.4 million.
It said earlier this week it had agreed to buy nearly 10,000
new railcars for delivery in 2012, its target for the year. The
purchases will be funded from borrowings and its own cash
reserves.
"Our net debt to EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation) ratio is quite low. We still have
the ability to borrow money to finance our capex plans, but of
course we have different instruments in our portfolio," said CFO
Shenets, adding that a return to capital markets could not be
ruled out.
Globaltrans is just over 50 percent owned by private
infrastructure group N-Trans, which also co-owns recently
floated firms Global Ports and road and bridge builder
Mostotrest.
