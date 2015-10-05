BRIEF-Dollarama reports Q4 earnings per share C$1.24
* Dollarama reports strong results for fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017
Oct 5 Global X Management Co LLC, an exchange-traded fund sponsor, appointed Aaron Dillon as head of strategic relationships.
Dillon was previously managing director at boutique asset manager KraneShares.
Global X also named Alex Ashby as director of product development and Steve Munroe as director of media planning.
Munroe was a senior analyst at Liberty Mutual Insurance's personal insurance unit, Global X said on Monday.
Ashby, who is re-joining Global X, was involved in the company's research, operations and product development. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
March 30 Canadian retailer Dollarama Inc reported a 17 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday as customers spent more in its stores.