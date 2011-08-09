Aug 9 Six months ending June 30, 2011.

(in billion pesos)

Net income 5.5 vs 5.06

Core net income 5.57 vs 5.19

Service revenue 33.00 vs 30.73

Note: Globe Telecom Inc , the Philippines' second-biggest telecommunications firm, is owned by local conglomerate Ayala Corp and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd .

In a statement, Globe said its second quarter service revenue hit 16.6 billion pesos ($390 million), the highest for any quarter, as its mobile phone subscriber base expanded to 28.4 million at the end of June from 27.3 million at the end of March.

($1 = 42.610 Philippine Pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila)