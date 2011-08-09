Aug 9 Six months ending June 30, 2011.
(in billion pesos)
Net income 5.5 vs 5.06
Core net income 5.57 vs 5.19
Service revenue 33.00 vs 30.73
Note: Globe Telecom Inc , the Philippines'
second-biggest telecommunications firm, is owned by local
conglomerate Ayala Corp and Singapore Telecommunications
Ltd .
In a statement, Globe said its second quarter service
revenue hit 16.6 billion pesos ($390 million), the highest for
any quarter, as its mobile phone subscriber base expanded to
28.4 million at the end of June from 27.3 million at the end of
March.
($1 = 42.610 Philippine Pesos)
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila)