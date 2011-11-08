Nov 8 Nine months ending Sept. 30, 2011.
(in billion pesos)
Net income 7.99 vs 7.45
Core income 8.18 vs 7.13
EBITDA 27.03 vs 24.79
Revenue 49.99 vs 45.82
Note: Globe Telecom Inc , the Philippines'
second-biggest telecommunications firm, is owned by local
conglomerate Ayala Corp and Singapore Telecommunications
Ltd .
In a statement, Globe said its third quarter service revenue
hit a record 17 billion Philippine pesos ($396 million), the
highest for any quarter, as its mobile phone subscriber base
expanded to 29.1 million at the end of September from 28.4
million at the end of June.
($1 = 43 Philippine Pesos)
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco in Manila; Editing by John
Mair)