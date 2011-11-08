Nov 8 Nine months ending Sept. 30, 2011.

(in billion pesos)

Net income 7.99 vs 7.45

Core income 8.18 vs 7.13

EBITDA 27.03 vs 24.79

Revenue 49.99 vs 45.82

Note: Globe Telecom Inc , the Philippines' second-biggest telecommunications firm, is owned by local conglomerate Ayala Corp and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd .

In a statement, Globe said its third quarter service revenue hit a record 17 billion Philippine pesos ($396 million), the highest for any quarter, as its mobile phone subscriber base expanded to 29.1 million at the end of September from 28.4 million at the end of June.

