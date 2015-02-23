Feb 23 Silicon alloy producer Globe Specialty Metals Inc and Spain's Grupo FerroAtlántica said on Monday they would merge to form a company with a combined enterprise value of $3.1 billion.

Grupo Villar Mir, the parent of FerroAtlántica, will own 57 percent of the new company and Globe shareholders the rest.

The companies said the new entity would take advantage of Globe's footprint in North America and FerroAtlántica's presence in Europe.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2015, the companies said in a statement. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)