MANILA Nov 11 Philippines' Globe Telecom

* Says 9-mth net income 10.53 bln pesos ($234.2 mln), up 198 percent

* Says 9-mth core earnings, which exclude foreign exchange, mark-to-market and non-recurring items, rose 22 pct to 11.58 bln pesos

* Says revenues picked up 8 pct to 72.7 bln pesos in January to September driven by improved performance in mobile, voice, SMS and broadband segments Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1xtBzfs) Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 44.9300 Philippine peso)