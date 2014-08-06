Aug 6 Six months ended June 30, 2014. (in billion pesos) 2014 2013 Net income 6.84 vs 1.41 Core net income 7.59 vs 6.43 Service revenue 47.70 vs 44.53 EBITDA 19.08 vs 18.94 NOTE: Globe Telecom Inc, the Philippines' second biggest telecommunications firm competing with Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co, is owned by local conglomerate Ayala Corp and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd . Core net income excludes the impact of non-recurring accelerated depreciation charges. Click on (bit.ly/1stkyQ2) to view the earnings disclosure. ($1 = 43.7 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)