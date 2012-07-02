* Wells Fargo Securities, Piper Jaffray and JMP Securities
July 2 Biopharmaceutical company Globeimmune Inc
filed with regulators to raise up to $69 million in an initial
public offering of its common shares.
Wells Fargo Securities, Piper Jaffray and JMP Securities are
underwriting the IPO, Globeimmune said in a filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
Globeimmune, which is partially owned by a unit of
biotechnology company Celgene Corp, said it has filed
an application for its common stock to be listed on the Nasdaq
under the symbol "GBIM."
The Louisville, Colorado based-company has a strategic
collaboration with Celgene for all cancer-related treatments,
and with Gilead Sciences Inc for chronic hepatitis B
virus.
The filing did not reveal the number of shares the company
plans to sell or their expected price.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)