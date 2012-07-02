* Wells Fargo Securities, Piper Jaffray and JMP Securities underwriting IPO

* Plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol "GBIM"

July 2 Biopharmaceutical company Globeimmune Inc filed with regulators to raise up to $69 million in an initial public offering of its common shares.

Wells Fargo Securities, Piper Jaffray and JMP Securities are underwriting the IPO, Globeimmune said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Globeimmune, which is partially owned by a unit of biotechnology company Celgene Corp, said it has filed an application for its common stock to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol "GBIM."

The Louisville, Colorado based-company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene for all cancer-related treatments, and with Gilead Sciences Inc for chronic hepatitis B virus.

The filing did not reveal the number of shares the company plans to sell or their expected price.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)