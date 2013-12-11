LONDON Dec 11 Investors added more cash to
hedge funds than they redeemed in November, encouraged by
managers making money even as the stock market rally paused, new
data showed on Wednesday.
The SS&C GlobeOp Capital Movement Index, which
calculates monthly hedge fund subscriptions less redemptions,
measured 0.6 percent during the month to Dec. 1. The index read
0.44 percent for the same month last year.
So far this year hedge funds have enjoyed net new money in
eight of the 11 months, underlining how investors are returning
to the sector as performance improves.
According to the SS&C GlobeOp Hedge Fund Performance Index,
the gross return of the average fund was 1.47 percent last
month, bringing year-to-date gains to 9.93 percent.
However, the returns come in a year when the leading equity
indexes have risen sharply, with the MSCI World Index up by more
than 20 percent in the first 11 months of 2013.