LONDON Oct 18 Requests to pull money out of
hedge funds dropped by a fifth in October as investors shrugged
off fears that U.S. politicians might fail to end a stalemate on
how to tackle a ballooning debt crisis, data on Friday showed.
SS&C GlobeOp's Forward Redemption Indicator (FRI), a monthly
snapshot of hedge fund clients giving notice to withdraw their
cash as a percentage of assets under administration, measured
3.36 percent in October, down from 4.21 percent in September.
Until now, it was unclear whether investors would flee funds
on concerns the U.S. government would reject a bill to raise its
so-called "debt ceiling", and inflict significant damage on its
status as one of the world's most creditworthy borrowers.
The data, which captures around 10 percent of the global
hedge fund industry, implies many investors chose to keep their
stakes intact, leaving the October exit requests "in line with
historical patterns", Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive
Officer, SS&C Technologies, said in a statement.
Redemption requests peaked at more than 19 percent in late
2008 following the collapse of Lehman Brothers. Levels have not
topped 10 percent since September 2009.