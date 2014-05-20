HONG KONG May 20 Demand to pull out money from
hedge funds rose to five month high in May as investors looked
to adjust their portfolios ahead of the mid-year point.
The SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator, a
monthly snapshot of hedge fund clients giving notice to withdraw
their cash expressed as a percentage of assets under
administration, rose to 4.32 percent in May from 3.23 percent in
April and the highest since December last year.
The bulk of the activity in May represented typical
semi-annual requests, Bill Stone, chairman and chief executive
of SS&C Technologies, said in a statement.
For a chart on long-term redemption requests, please click:
link.reuters.com/tew49v
Unlike mutual funds that offer daily liquidity, investors in
hedge funds are required to give advance notice. Such requests
have risen every May since at least 2008, data from SS&C GlobeOp
shows.
Global hedge fund assets rose to an all-time high of $2.938
trillion in April, beating the previous peak of $2.937 trillion
reached before the financial crisis, according to data from
eVestment.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Mark Potter)