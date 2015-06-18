LONDON, June 18 Investor requests to take cash
out of hedge funds rose in June to their highest level in 2015,
data from fund administrator SS&C Technologies showed
on Thursday.
The SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator, a snapshot of
withdrawal requests expressed as a percentage of assets under
administration, rose to 4.72 percent in June from 4.68 percent
in May, the data showed.
The figure "reflects normal seasonally elevated redemption
requests, but viewed year-over-year it is an improvement from
last June, when the same indicator was 4.80," said Bill Stone,
chairman and chief executive of SS&C Technologies.
"Though this represents only a small gain, it is the first
positive monthly comparison since January and suggests that
investor sentiment may be turning more optimistic regarding
prospects for hedge fund performance," he added.
The index compiled by the fund administrator is based on
data provided by its clients and represents about 10 percent of
assets invested in the hedge fund sector globally.
