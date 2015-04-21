LONDON, April 21 Investor requests to take out
cash from hedge funds dropped in April from the month before,
data from fund administrator SS&C Technologies showed
on Tuesday.
The SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator, a snapshot of
withdrawal requests expressed as a percentage of assets under
administration, measured 3.36 percent in April, down from 3.91
percent in March.
"The forward Redemption Indicator for both April and
year-to-date 2015 are consistent with seasonal trends and
closely in line with year-ago numbers. This suggests the hedge
fund sector remains stable," said Bill Stone, chief executive of
SS&C.
The index is compiled by SS&C based on data provided by its
fund clients, who represent about 10 percent of assets invested
in the hedge fund sector.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by David Holmes)