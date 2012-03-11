* Net inflows 2.1 pct vs 1.12 pct a year ago
* Hedge funds return 4.95 pct in first 2 months of the
year-HFR
By Laurence Fletcher
LONDON, March 11 Investors ploughed more
money into hedge funds over the past month, data from hedge fund
administrator GlobeOp shows, as hopes of a resolution to the
euro zone debt crisis and a rebound in markets boosted
confidence after last year's losses.
Net inflows into hedge funds, as measured by the GlobeOp
Capital Movement Index, which tracks monthly net
subscriptions to and redemptions from hedge funds managing
around $174 billion, were 2.1 percent of total assets over the
month to March 1.
While this was slightly down on last month's 2.22 percent,
it is nevertheless the second-highest inflow over the past six
months and above the 1.12 percent recorded last March.
Investors have been cheered by an upturn in hedge fund
performance so far this year, as markets have rallied in the
wake of the European Central Bank's one trillion euro cash
injection to try and head off a second credit crunch.
Hedge funds lost 5.3 percent last year, according to Hedge
Fund Research, as they struggled to cope with volatile markets
amidst the deepening euro zone crisis. However, in the first two
months of the year the average hedge fund gained 4.95 percent.
"Last year was a bad year for markets overall, but people
feel a little more settled now," GlobeOp's chief executive Hans
Hufschmid told Reuters.
"In the last two or three months the whole uncertainty about
Europe has settled down a bit and the economic numbers in the
U.S. are looking pretty positive, and people are happier to
allocate to hedge funds."
