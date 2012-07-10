By Laurence Fletcher
| LONDON, July 10
LONDON, July 10 Hedge fund outflows surged to
their highest level in almost three years this month, data from
hedge fund administrator GlobeOp shows, in a sign investors may
be losing faith in the sector after mixed performance amid
choppy markets.
Net outflows from hedge funds, as measured by the GlobeOp
Capital Movement Index, which tracks monthly net
subscriptions to and redemptions from funds managing around $187
billion in assets, were 1.17 percent of that total during the
month to July 1.
The withdrawals compare with net inflows in each of the
previous five months and were the highest level of net outflows
since October 2009, when clients pulled out 3.76 percent.
The withdrawals may be an early indicator that investors,
who have continued to pile into the $2 trillion hedge fund
industry in recent years on hopes it can help them survive
choppy markets, are reconsidering their options.
Hedge funds lost an average 5.3 percent last year, according
to Hedge Fund Research (HFR), after the crisis in the euro zone
and worries of a global recession rattled investors and punished
all but the most bearish of strategies.
After achieving its best first-quarter performance since
2006 this year, the hedge fund industry lost some ground in
April and May, and the average fund is now up 1.7 percent in the
first six months of 2012.
While July's figure is affected by mid-year redemptions, as
investors rebalance their portfolios, the outflows nevertheless
exceeded withdrawals of 0.11 percent seen a year ago and net
inflows of 1.17 percent two years ago.
"The outflows are perfectly normal for a June quarter end.
The inflows are a little bit lighter than expected but I
wouldn't read too much into one month's figures," Vernon
Barback, president and chief operating officer, GlobeOp.
(Reporting by Laurence Fletcher; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)