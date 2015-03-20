BRIEF-ASA board chairman Thorsen bought 25,000 shares in Solon Eiendom at NOK 20.2 a share
* ASA chairman of board Simen Thorsen has today bought 25,000 shares in Solon Eiendom ASA at NOK 20.222 per share
LONDON, March 20 Investor requests to take out cash from hedge funds rose month on month in March, data from SS&C Technologies showed on Friday.
The SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator -- a snapshot of withdrawal requests expressed as a percentage of assets under administration -- measured 3.91 percent in March, up from 3.64 percent in February.
"March redemption requests are in line with prior-year levels and represent quarter-end activity, plus slightly higher redemptions planned for the long-term," said Bill Stone, chief executive officer of SS&C Technologies.
The index is compiled by fund administrator SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc and based on data provided by its fund clients, who represent about 10 percent of the assets invested in the hedge fund sector. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)
NEW YORK, April 5 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, on Wednesday said it would nominate Cisco Systems Inc chief executive Charles Robbins to serve on its board of directors.
BRASILIA, April 5 Drivers, users and even the speaker of Brazil's lower house of Congress on Wednesday spoke out against legislation that seeks to force significant changes to the business model of the Uber ride service in Latin America's biggest country.