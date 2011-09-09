By Laurence Fletcher
| LONDON, Sept 9
LONDON, Sept 9 Withdrawals from hedge funds in
September fell to their lowest level since before the credit
crisis, as investors nervous over traditional 'safe havens' such
as the Swiss franc and gold plumped for portfolios expected to
make money in all seasons.
Gross outflows, as measured by the GlobeOp Capital Movement
Index, which tracks monthly net subscriptions and redemptions of
around $170 billion of hedge fund assets under administration,
were 0.57 percent, the lowest since GlobeOp first started to
keep records in January 2006.
"In these quite uncertain and challenging times for markets,
when you look at redemptions, hedge fund investors seem to be
quite comfortable staying put," GlobeOp President and Chief
Operating Officer Vernon Barback told Reuters.
"It is possible that as people look for safe havens, a well
diversified hedge fund portfolio ... might be the next place for
the flight to quality."
As fears grow over the health of the global economy,
investors' options for what they perceive to be safe havens are
looking more limited, with gold and U.S. Treasuries at or near
record prices.
And this week the Swiss National Bank surprised markets with
an exchange rate cap on the franc -- another asset that
investors often run to in times of crisis -- saying it would no
longer tolerate a rate below 1.20 per euro.
"Of 17 clients who had net inflows exceeding $50 million, 15
are large, well-established brand names with many years of
success. The managers have proven themselves able to do well in
good times and batten down the hatches in bad times," said
Barback.
Overall, GlobeOp's index shows net hedge fund inflows were
2.27 percent in the month to September 1, which is the second
highest level since last summer.
Investors' trust in hedge funds comes despite a rocky patch
for some parts of the $2 trillion industry.
The average fund lost 2.3 percent in August, putting it down
1.2 percent for the year to end-August, according to Hedge Fund
Research's HFRI index, still above a 3.1 percent decline in the
S&P 500 index.
However, equity-focused hedge funds are faring much worse,
with average losses of 4.1 percent last month and bigger falls
from some high-profile names.
This takes year-to-date losses to 3.4 percent and makes it
harder for funds to finish the year in positive territory.
(Reporting by Laurence Fletcher; Editing by Chris Vellacott and
David Hulmes)