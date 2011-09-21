By Sinead Cruise
| LONDON, Sept 21
LONDON, Sept 21 Investors are broadly keeping
faith with their allocations to hedge funds, data showed on
Wednesday, as global markets brace for more turbulence in a
final quarter seen likely to punish those unable to offset risk
or exploit opportunity.
The GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator - a monthly
snapshot of clients giving notice they want their money back as
a percentage of GlobeOp's assets under adminstration - rose 40
basis points to 3.11 percent in September but the rate of growth
in demand to pull out cash is slowing, the index showed.
"September 2011 was the lowest September since the Index
began," said Hans Hufschmid, chief executive officer at
London-listed GlobeOp Financial Services . "Investor
sentiment continues to be positive," he said.
Investors representing 2.71 percent of GlobeOp's assets
under administration requested their money back in August,
reflecting a rise in redemption demand of 63 basis points
against July's data.
Redemption notices hit a high of 19.27 percent in November
2008 shortly after the collapse of Lehman Brothers but since
have trended lower as investors back hedge funds to help them
ride out some of the most volatile stock and bond markets since
2008.
Hedge fund returns have proved a mixed bag in recent months.
While several long/short equity strategies were hit hard by
sharp share price falls in August, some macro and
computer-driven "black box" funds, like Man Group's AHL,
have made money even as volatility spread to the safest of asset
classes.
The average fund was down 1.2 percent for the year to the
end of August, according to Hedge Fund Research's HFRI index,
though this still beats a 3.1 percent fall in the S&P 500 index.
Earlier this month, GlobeOp's Capital Movement Index, which
tracks flows to and from its clients' products, showed gross
outflows had dropped to 0.57 percent -- their lowest level since
GlobeOp started to keep records in Jan. 2006.
GlobeOp President Vernon Barback suggested hedge fund
investors spooked by the instability of traditional safe havens
like gold or the Swiss franc appeared "to be quite comfortable
staying put".
GlobeOp is an independent financial administrator
specializing in middle and back office services and integrated
risk reporting to hedge funds and asset management firms.
Established in 2000, the company serves more than 200
clients representing $170 billion in assets under administration
and approximately eight to 10 percent of the estimated assets
currently invested in the hedge fund sector.
(Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Jon
Loades-Carter)