Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 26 Glodon Software Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 42.9 percent y/y at 266.7 million yuan(43.35 million US dollar)
* Says plans to invest 100 million yuan in setting up micro-credit company in Guangzhou
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1APX1vz; bit.ly/1wvqJr1
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1520 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)