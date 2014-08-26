Aug 26 Glodon Software Co Ltd

* Says H1 net profit up 42.9 percent y/y at 266.7 million yuan(43.35 million US dollar)

* Says plans to invest 100 million yuan in setting up micro-credit company in Guangzhou

