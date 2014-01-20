BRIEF-United Bank of India to consider proposal for equity allotment to central govt
* Got notice from central government on March 16 regarding capital allocation of INR 4.18 billion as part of turnaround linked capital infusion plan
HONG KONG Jan 20 Glorious Property shares tumbled more than 25 percent on Monday after shareholders rejected a bid by its billionaire owner to take the company private for HK$4.57 billion.
Glorious Property Holdings Ltd shares were down 25.2 percent at 0132 GMT in Hong Kong, their lowest since mid-October after the company said in an exchange statement that 62 of 120 shareholders voted against Zhang Zhirong's proposal.
Zhang's proposal was seen as an effort to save the struggling China Rongsheng Heavy Industries Group Holdings Ltd that he founded and is now laden with debt. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Yimou Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
LONDON, March 17 Euro zone money markets on Friday showed around an 80 percent chance that the European Central Bank could lift its deposit rate at its December meeting, up from 60 percent a week ago.